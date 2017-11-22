Police find guns, drugs & stolen LMPD uniform in suspect's home

These are pictures of evidence police say they collected from Puckett's home. (Source: LaGrange Police Dept.)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - Officers discovered a stash of drugs, along with a stolen Louisville Metro Police Department uniform and stolen guns during a search warrant of a man's house in LaGrange.

Shirley Allen Puckett, 45, was arrested on numerous charges.

Police served a search warrant of Puckett's property on Friday in connection to an ongoing narcotics investigation.

In Puckett's home officers said they found meth, heroin, marijuana and several stolen guns, along with the stolen LMPD police uniform and other stolen items, most of which are tools.

Puckett faces charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. He's also charged with receiving stolen firearms and stolen property.

Since his arrest, he's been slapped with another charge for trafficking meth.

LMPD has been contacted about the discovery of their department's uniform. They are looking into how Puckett may have obtained it.

Other people at the house at the time of the search were arrested on unrelated warrants. Their names have not been released.

Puckett is being held in the Oldham County jail on a $50,000 bond for his first set of charges and a $2,500 cash bond for the added trafficking charge.

He is due in court Wednesday, Nov. 29.

