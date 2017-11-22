8-year-old aspiring chef gets dream job

And he even went home with some cash from his new job! (Source: WAVE 3 News)

He thought he was only going to sweep, but Lewis got to try a little of everything. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Top Round is a new restaurant in St. Matthews. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

After writing a letter, Lewis Mather got to work at his dream job Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thank you for #LookingForLewis, we found him!

It all started with a letter to Top Round Roast Beef in St. Matthews. The owner, Billy Rappaport, read it out loud to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday.

The letter said:

"To Top Round. I relly like your food, I think it’s relly good. Is there any chance I could get a job and thank you for the food. Good as always. P.S. I only have the weekends free. From Lewis."

"This is why we're doing what we're doing," Rappaport said.

The letter did not include Lewis' last name.

The spelling in his letter was a little off, but Rappaport sent another letter offering a job anyway.

However, someone threw out the return address after the letter was mailed.

"The only address and connectivity to Lewis was gone," Rappaport said.

Rappaport called WAVE 3 News for help. The hashtag, #LookingForLewis was born and shared across the internet along with a video of Rappaport asking for help to find Lewis.

More than 8,000 online views later, Lewis Mather's mother contacted WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.

WAVE 3 News was at the restaurant as Mather started his first day. He was given his own uniform and name tag.

"It is official," Mather said.

With the help of a ladder to reach the register, Mather's first day was flawless.

The eight-year-old is an aspiring chef and big fan of the Top Round.

"It has a ton of juiciness and it can break apart a lot easy," Mather said.

He wrote his letter in hopes of getting work experience. To his surprise, he took home a little more. Rappaport paid him $4.

"You have to have pride in your work and you should be paid for it," Rappaport said.

You never know what will happen, until you ask.

"I thought I was just going to sweep but, no no I got to do everything!" Mather said.

