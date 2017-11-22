UPDATE: 2 people shot, 1 killed at Floyd County home

Police say two men were shot and one has died. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Moccasin Court. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Multiple police agencies are at the scene of a shooting at a home outside New Albany.

It was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Moccasin Court. That's near Charlestown Road and Chapel Lane, north of the city center.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says neighbors called 911 to report the gunshots.

When police arrived, they found one man shot outside the home and a second man shot inside the home, Sheriff Loop told us.

The man inside the home died, but the man outside is expected to survive.

Police say the man who will live is the homeowner. They do not know the relationship between the men.

This is an isolated incident and there is no cause for alarm, according to Sheriff Loop. He says everyone involved in the shooting has been accounted for.

Indiana State Police troopers are helping the Floyd County Sheriff's Department investigate.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.