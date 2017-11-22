Police: Teens broke into more than 1,000 cars in southern Indiana, Louisville

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Police believe a group of young adults and teens broke into more than 1,000 cars in southern Indiana and Louisville.

Detective Nathan Walls said Clarksville Police arrested two juveniles along with Daniel Ritter, 20, and Brock Wooten, 18.

He said the rash of random break-ins spanned just two months.

"They would just pick a neighborhood, pick a location and they would get out," Walls said. "Basically, what they called it was shopping."

The group took everything they could find.

"They took a little girl's backpack with school books and Christmas toys," Walls said. "They were extremely reckless."

Paul Stensrud founded and manages Exit 0, a homeless outreach center. His van had snack bags for the homeless and it, too, was broken into.

"It's just the kind of society that we're living in nowadays," Stensrud said. "It's something to drink. It's something for snack, more or less a meal for the day just in snack form."

One of the men arrested, Daniel Ritter, got help from the center in the past.

"We have to forgive," Stensrud said. "We hope that that example may change or plant a seed deeper in his life just saying that we forgive you."

Police said other car owners weren't as forgiving, losing everything from guns to precious mementos.

"They just got rid of a lot of things we would have like to have recovered but won't be able to," Walls said.

Worse than what was taken, might be what was done in the cars.

"One of the people involved had been urinating and defecating in people's cars when he was in them," Walls said. "It's awful. It's the lowest of the low."

Walls added the suspects were caught on their way to a New Albany neighborhood to break-in to more cars.

Police are still looking for two more suspects.

