Couple arrested for giving weed to baby with broken leg

MUNCIE, IN (WAVE) - An Indiana couple is accused of giving a baby marijuana instead of seeking treatment for her broken leg.

The Star Press reports Tessa Murray and Nerrell McCoy of Muncie are charged with neglect.

Police found a text message where McCoy wrote the 10-month-old probably "needs some weed and she will be good for now."

The child was eventually taken to the hospital, where doctors found she had a broken leg and tested positive for marijuana.

