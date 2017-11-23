Is Blackout Wednesday the new Thanksgiving tradition?

One study found beer sales were up 270% on Blackout Wednesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana State Police report a third of traffic fatalities this Thanksgiving holiday will involve alcohol.

ISP tweeted out that statistic to catch the attention of revelers as they headed to their favorite bars for a growing Thanksgiving tradition.

As Friday after Thanksgiving has become known for shopping as "Black Friday," Wednesday night before Thanksgiving has become known for partying as "Blackout Wednesday."

The reasons for the night out vary.

"I guess you're with your family or back in town to see your friends and hang out with them," Catherine Callahan, O'Shea's Irish Pub manager said. "So everyone gets the gang back together and goes out."

Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is one of its biggest nights of the year at O'Shea's, second only to St. Patrick's Day.

Other bars report similar crowds. At The Back Door in Louisville, a group of friends has been getting together on Thanksgiving Eve for years.

"The night before Thanksgiving, not everyone has plans so it's a perfect opportunity to meet up," Eric Moeller said.

Some partiers say the tradition started for them in college, getting together with friends before going home. Later they discovered that when there would not be room for friends at the dining room table, there always seemed to be room at the bar.

A national study of restaurant data conducted last year by Upserve revealed a spike in alcohol consumption.

The study found beer sales were up 270% the night before Thanksgiving, compared to the week prior. Liquor sales were up 114%.

And Blackout Wednesday shows no signs of slowing down.

Indiana State Police described the day as "a bigger drinking day than News Year's Eve or St. Patrick's Day in some places." The ISP tweet stated Blackout Wednesday is "especially prevalent in larger urban areas and among college students" and "one of the top drunk driving nights of the year in some places."

If you're enjoying the night, have a sober driver or plan ahead.

