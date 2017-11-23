Caught on camera: Delivery driver urinates on doorstep

AURORA, CO (KDVR/CNN) – An Amazon delivery driver in Colorado is out of a job after he was caught on camera urinating at a customer’s doorstep.

Father of two, William Washington says his doorbell security system recorded the driver dropping off a package full of Christmas presents then relieving himself on his new home’s doorstep.

"I was almost live, seeing the guy peeing on my doorstep," Washington said. "It took me a second to realize what was even happening. This person just comes to the doorstep and starts urinating, and it's not until I see the puddle forming below him.”

Washington says he immediately called Amazon about the incident.

"Before I even realized it was an Amazon delivery person, I'm thinking, 'Why is this person doing this to me? What did I do? I just bought this house.' And then when I realized it was an Amazon delivery person. Then I thought, 'Why would you do this on your job?'" Washington said.

Amazon said on Wednesday the driver does not work for the company anymore.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners," said spokesperson Ernesto Apreza in a statement. "This individual is no longer delivering to Amazon customers.”

Washington credits technology for helping him with the situation.

"The Ring doorbells aren't small. They look like cameras. They are pretty big. It is really hard to miss. If he was doing it intentionally, that's a really dumb thing to do intentionally,” he said.

However, the husband and father says the rudeness won’t ruin his family’s new-house harmony.

