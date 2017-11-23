Semi overturns on Audubon Pkwy

A semi overturned on the Audubon Parkway early Thursday morning.

It happened near the 12-mile marker in Henderson County.

The sheriff's office says the semi driver fell asleep and overturned off the road.

That driver is ok.

However, a driver in an SUV, who swerved to avoid the semi, also went off the road and was taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

