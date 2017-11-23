Full race card, plenty of turkey, on tap at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Talking politics around the holiday dinner table isn't your thing?

Spend your Thanksgiving betting on the ponies.

There's a day full of racing at Churchill Downs, starting at 11:30 a.m.

It's a tradition for many to spend the day at the track, where more than 7,000 turkey dinners are served.

The fall meet ends this weekend, with full cards beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

