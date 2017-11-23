PROGRAMMING ALERT: ACC basketball on WAVE 3 News tonight

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will broadcast the NC State-Notre Dame basketball game Wednesday night.

The game starts at 9 p.m., and is part of Raycom's coverage of ACC basketball this season.

As a result, there are two programming DVR alerts to be aware of, since regular programming won't be available on WAVE 3 News.

+ "Law and Order SVU" will be shown Thursday at 2 a.m.

+ "Chicago PD" will be shown Friday at 2 a.m.

