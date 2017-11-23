TV SCHEDULE: Macy's Parade, NFL action highlight NBC, WAVE progr - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TV SCHEDULE: Macy's Parade, NFL action highlight NBC, WAVE programming today

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is on NBC and WAVE 3 News. (Source: Pixabay) The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is on NBC and WAVE 3 News. (Source: Pixabay)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's the television schedule for Thanksgiving Day on WAVE 3 News and NBC:

+ 9 a.m. --  Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

+ 12 p.m. -- The National Dog Show

+ 2 p.m. -- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

+ 5 p.m. -- WAVE 3 News at 5

+ 5:30 p.m. -- WAVE 3 News at 5:30

+ 6 p.m. - WAVE 3 News at 6

+ 6:30 p.m. -- NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

+ 7 p.m. -- WAVE 3 News at 7

+ 7:30 p.m. -- WAVE 3 News at 7:30

+ 8 p.m. -- Football Night in America

+ 8:15 p.m. -- NFL Football: New York Giants at Washington Redskins

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly