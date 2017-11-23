Video: Teacher appears to do drugs in classroom

Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.More >>
Experts say breaking carb cravings is not about getting rid of carbs entirely but rather scaling back.More >>
Experts say breaking carb cravings is not about getting rid of carbs entirely but rather scaling back.More >>
Amazon says the driver doesn’t work for them anymore.More >>
Amazon says the driver doesn’t work for them anymore.More >>
The woman allegedly told a DEA agent the harassment started because she felt ignored when Stewart didn’t sign a piece of memorabilia for her.More >>
The woman allegedly told a DEA agent the harassment started because she felt ignored when Stewart didn’t sign a piece of memorabilia for her.More >>
Instead of one day of door-busters and deals, expect deep discounts in-store and online throughout the weekend.More >>
Instead of one day of door-busters and deals, expect deep discounts in-store and online throughout the weekend.More >>