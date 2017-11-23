Video: Teacher appears to do drugs in classroom

A video shared on social media shows the teacher alone in a classroom hunched over a book on her lap as students wait outside for class to start. (Source: WLS/CNN)

Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance. (Source: WLS/CNN)

ST. JOHN, IN (WLS/CNN) - A teacher is facing felony drug charges after police escorted her off school property.

Lake Central High School students busted her when they saw video of what appears to be the teacher making lines of cocaine in a classroom.

The video shared on social media shows the teacher alone in a classroom hunched over a book on her lap as students wait outside for class to start.

Samantha Cox, 24, who students say teaches English, is now being held on drug charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance.

"Lake Central is a safe school, you know, we have a lot of pride," said student Michael Sanchez. "We love our school a lot. And for something like this to happen, it's just, it's very unusual."

Police say administrators were notified by students, who thought the video showed Cox making lines of cocaine. The school notified parents in a robocall.

"Earlier today, Lake Central administration was made aware of a situation regarding a teacher at Lake Central High School," said Superintendent Larry Veracco. "Swift and forceful action was taken in conjunction with St. John and Dyer police departments."

Another video shared on social media shows a woman leaving the school with police.

Administrators say they take the charges seriously.

"The safety of all students remains the top priority of our school staff, and a full investigation is ongoing," Veracco said.

It is not known who shot the video and shared it on social media.

Copyright 2017 WLS via CNN. All rights reserved.