Guests staying at your house? Here's how to avoid a Brown Friday disaster

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Most know the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday.

Others, particularly those who work in the plumbing business, know it as Brown Friday, the busiest day of the year for plumbers.

On days when holiday shoppers are out clogging up local interstates and stealing your parking spots at the mall, plumbers are unclogging pipes packed with holiday leftovers and, um, leave-behinds.

Whether it's your bathroom toilet or your kitchen disposal that needs some work, here are a few tips to avoid a holiday disaster, provided by the Internet:

+ Unless you're refrigerating leftover food, toss scraps in the garbage, not down the drain.

+ What you do send down the drain, don't do it until you turn the disposal on first.

+ That little sink strainer thingy? Use it. Makes it easy to dump scraps into the garbage after you clean the dishes.

"The meal preparation tends to cause clogs in the kitchen sinks and disposals," Roto-Rooter spokesman Paul Abrams told realtor.com.

But the kitchen is hardly the only room in the house where holiday entertaining can cause problems.

"When you have a house full of guests, they tend to flush toilets more often," Abrams told realtor.com. "They're taking more showers, and it may lead to extra laundry loads."

Experts suggest that those with a house packed with guests should make sure everyone knows to wait 15 minutes between showers. Roto-Rooter shared a few more tips with Cincinnati's FOX19:

+ Never flush cotton balls, swabs, hair or facial scrub pads down the toilet.

+ Address plumbing problems before the holiday and before guests arrive.

+ Always know your limits.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.