Thanksgiving celebrated at Wayside Christian Mission

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Things started off bright and early at Hotel Louisville for the Wayside Christian Mission.

"We're just out here helping on Thanksgiving morning," Trinity High School student Sergio Diaz said.

Three meals were being served on Thanksgiving to those staying at the shelter, and those who needed a hot meal.

"When you don't have one, it's, it's really rough, so them being able to get a meal on Thanksgiving is really something special," Diaz said.

To many, it was special and appreciated. It was evident that it was about more than food.

"I want to cry because it's community giving back to community," Wendy Clark said.

The day was about feeling something good and positive, something outside of struggles and closed doors.

"It makes me think of family," Clark said. "Everyone, everyone is family."

The event attracts at least 700 volunteers, from high school students to those doing what they can, like 9-year-old Aleyah Constant.

"Passing out sugar and passing out coffee and passing out cream," she said. "I'm just happy that I'm helping people."

On Thanksgiving Day, they'll serve about 3,000 meals between breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"Make each one feel special, make them know that they're loved and have a good day and a good memory to take with them," Nina Moseley, of the Wayside Christian Mission, said.