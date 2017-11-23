Men involved in deadly Floyd County shooting identified; relationship is unclear

Police say two men were shot and one has died. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The man who was found shot dead in a home near New Albany on Wednesday night was identified Thursday.

Mark McCane, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene on Moccasin Court, near Charlestown Road and Chapel Lane, north of the city center. He had been shot multiple times, Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said.

The man who owned the home where the shooting took place was identified as David Chin. He had a gunshot wound to his hand but he's expected to recover from his injury, Loop said.

Several agencies responded to the scene Wednesday night. The relationship between the two men is not known, nor are the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Loop said no other people were involved.

No arrests have been made in the case.

