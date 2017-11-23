Juice Bowl thriving a year after shooting tragedy

Two people were killed last year near the Juice Bowl. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A year ago, West Louisville’s Thanksgiving Day tradition turned into a day of grief. Two people were killed. Five more were shot.

To those in the West End, the Juice Bowl goes with Thanksgiving as much as turkey.

"Look at it," shouted Waddell Elliott, who organizes the event.

"It's home," said Randall Wells, who’s been coming for 30 years. "This is home."

That’s why last year hurt so much.

"I'm hoping and praying that nothing like that will ever happen again,” Joan Carter said.

Her grandson, Michael Carter was one of the two killed. Thursday, she walked out to midfield with family to release balloons to honor him and the others killed or injured.

Carter’s death is still unsolved.

"We miss him because he used to bring his children over to the house," she said. Their little chairs and things are still over in my house and every time I walk through there, I look at them and I think about my grandson."

Still, a year after last year’s tragedy, the annual community football competition isn’t just continuing, it’s thriving.

Smoke from turkey ribs, hamburgers and footlong sausages flows over the makeshift field.

"This is what west Louisville is about," Les Dulin, who’s come for more than 20 years said. “The Juice Bowl, the family, the kids, the grills."

"We're sad that that happened but life goes on," Wells said. "Life goes on."

"They want to come out," Elliot said. "They want to see it be successful. They want to see it continue to grow."

In tragedy, it’s normal to lean on family and friends.

"We'll see people that we went to elementary school with, people that we grew up with," Wells said. “If we don't see them no other time, we'll see them this day: Juice bowl."

What better place to find open arms than the Juice Bowl?

"Just to see these little kids get out here and run up and down this field," Elliott said. “It's great."

