Floyd Co. shooting victim previously arrested for hiring hitman to kill wife

It's unclear what led to the shooting that left a second man injured.

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Neighbors in Cobbler's Crossing said the home where two men were shot, has been a problem home for months.

But lately, it had been quiet, which is why most neighbors were shocked that two men had been shot; one man was killed and another injured the night before Thanksgiving.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

+ Men involved in deadly Floyd County shooting identified; relationship is unclear

+ 2 people shot, 1 killed at Floyd County home

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Moccasin Ridge Court near Charlestown Road and Chapel Lane.

Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said the victim had been shot multiple times. On Thursday, the victim was identified as Mark McCane. WAVE 3 News records show McCane was arrested in November 2016 for hiring a man to kill his ex-wife.

The other victim is David Chin, who owns the home at 3005 Moccasin Ridge Court where the shooting happened. Chin is expected to survive.

"I was sitting reading in my family room and realized the whole room was flashing red. And so I came and looked out the front door and it was just a sea of red. There were police cars there were ambulances," Manzo said. "We've had vandalism and things like that and cars being broken into, that's happened but never something on this level," John Manzo said.

Loop sent a press release Thanksgiving Day to report the police were not looking for anyone else involved.

'"I'm not really concerned for my safety. I think it was an isolated thing. I don't think it was random," Manzo said. This is a safe neighborhood and i hope everybody has a happy and especially safe Thanksgiving."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.