WAVE Country store hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once the Thanksgiving meals are gone, the focus turns to shopping and finding great deals. Many stores and malls across WAVE Country are ready for the influx of Black Friday shoppers.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, Oxmoor Center, Mall St. Matthews and Green Tree Mall all open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

The Outlet Shoppes will close at 2 a.m. then reopen Friday morning. Mall St. Matthews closes at midnight Thursday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Most stores at Oxmoor Center also open at 6 a.m. Friday. Green Tree Mall is open until midnight Thursday and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Jefferson Mall is closed all day Thursday but will open at 6 a.m. Friday.

Listed below are opening times for other stores across WAVE Country:

GameStop - open Thanksgiving Day

Kmart - 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day

JCPenney - 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Best Buy - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Macy’s - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Toys "R" Us - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Dick’s Sporting Goods - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Sears - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Target - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Walmart - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day

Petsmart - 7 a.m. Black Friday

Sam’s Club - 7 a.m. Black Friday

Office Depot - 7:45 a.m. Black Friday

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.