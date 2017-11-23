WAVE Country store hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WAVE Country store hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: Diario Critico Venezuela/flickr) (Source: Diario Critico Venezuela/flickr)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Once the Thanksgiving meals are gone, the focus turns to shopping and finding great deals. Many stores and malls across WAVE Country are ready for the influx of Black Friday shoppers. 

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass, Oxmoor Center, Mall St. Matthews and Green Tree Mall all open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. 

The Outlet Shoppes will close at 2 a.m. then reopen Friday morning. Mall St. Matthews closes at midnight Thursday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Most stores at Oxmoor Center also open at 6 a.m. Friday. Green Tree Mall is open until midnight Thursday and is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. 

Jefferson Mall is closed all day Thursday but will open at 6 a.m. Friday. 

Listed below are opening times for other stores across WAVE Country: 

  • GameStop - open Thanksgiving Day
  • Kmart - 6 a.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • JCPenney - 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Best Buy - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Macy’s - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Toys "R" Us - 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Sears - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Target - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Walmart - 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day
  • Petsmart - 7 a.m. Black Friday
  • Sam’s Club - 7 a.m. Black Friday
  • Office Depot - 7:45 a.m. Black Friday

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.

