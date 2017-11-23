WAVE Country store hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday

Many stores and malls across WAVE Country are ready for the influx of Black Friday shoppers.More >>
Many stores and malls across WAVE Country are ready for the influx of Black Friday shoppers.More >>
Two people were killed last year near the Juice Bowl.More >>
Two people were killed last year near the Juice Bowl.More >>
It was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Moccasin Court. That's near Charlestown Road and Chapel Lane, north of the city center.More >>
It was reported around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Moccasin Court. That's near Charlestown Road and Chapel Lane, north of the city center.More >>
The man who was found shot dead in a home near New Albany on Wednesday night was identified Thursday.More >>
The man who was found shot dead in a home near New Albany on Wednesday night was identified Thursday.More >>
Saturday's Governor's Cup on the dark and bloody ground now known as Kroger Stadium will be a matter of whether UK can match Lamar Jackson, touchdown for touchdown. It could happen, but I can't see it.More >>
Saturday's Governor's Cup on the dark and bloody ground now known as Kroger Stadium will be a matter of whether UK can match Lamar Jackson, touchdown for touchdown. It could happen, but I can't see it.More >>