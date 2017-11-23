Northern Iowa beats NC State 64-60 in Battle 4 Atlantis

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Juwan McCloud hit the go-ahead driving layup with 1:08 left to help Northern Iowa hold off North Carolina State 64-60 on Thursday in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.
Isaiah Brown added two clinching free throws with 3.1 seconds left for the Panthers (5-1). Northern Iowa trailed by seven midway through the second half. The cold-shooting Wolfpack (5-1) were coming off an upset victory over No. 2 Arizona on Wednesday night.
Finally McCloud beat Braxton Beverly off the dribble for the 60-58 lead. Then, after two missed shots by the Wolfpack's Allerik Freeman, Klint Carlson drove by Abdul-Malik Abu with 13.7 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.
Omer Yurtseven scored on a stickback to close the gap to two before Brown's free throws sealed it.
Tywhon Pickford had 18 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Yurtseven had 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead N.C. State.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: The Wolfpack played fearless basketball in the Arizona win, going right at the Wildcats with their pressure defense and coming up with a big late run for the upset. Things were much tougher in this one, with the Wolfpack struggling to get the tempo up and ultimately coming up empty on too many possessions down the stretch. It's a reminder that things aren't going to come easily under first-year coach Kevin Keatts, Wednesday's win aside.
Northern Iowa: The Panthers won their opener against SMU primarily on the strength of a 21-2 first-half run before holding on for a 61-58 win. This time they hung close and held the Wolfpack to 31 percent shooting after halftime while limiting their turnovers (11) against N.C. State's pressure.
UP NEXT
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will face Tennessee on Friday in the third-place game.
Northern Iowa: The Panthers will face No. 5 Villanova on Friday in the championship game.
___
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
The parade will feature heavy security, including officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks poised as barriers to traffic.More >>
Security for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature trucks filled with sand, concrete barriers and scores of police officers.More >>
Security for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature trucks filled with sand, concrete barriers and scores of police officers.More >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>