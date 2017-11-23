Kids join volunteers serving dinner at Salvation Army

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers scooped up plates of turkey with all the fixings for those in need Thursday at the Salvation Army in Louisville.

This year, they kept doors to the free dinner open from noon until 5 p.m. in hopes of providing a Thanksgiving dinner to more people. Hye-Mi Lloyd and her sister-in-law Kourtlee Gravil helped serve meals with their kids Avery and Beckham. The pair said it’s great to give back on a day about giving thanks and their kids agree.

"I think it's fun and cool to be here," Avery Lloyd said.

"I like being here and seeing all the new people,” Beckham Gravil said.

Chris Strub is on a 25-state tour with the Salvation Army working to raise $25,000 to help combat poverty around the U.S. Strub SAID those holiday donations are needed for services and programs that help people year round.

"The funding that comes in from the kettles supplies support for the programs that take place all year round. So we're not just funding the Christmas presents you may see or the dinner you may see tonight here at the army. The red kettles are what sustain the Salvation Army's programs all year round,” Strub said.

