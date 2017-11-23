Industrial fire in downtown Jeffersonville under control, offici - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Industrial fire in downtown Jeffersonville under control, officials say

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: Jeffersonville FIre Department)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Fire officials are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire.

Jeffersonville Fire Spokesperson Justin Ames said the call came in at 7:34 p.m. for an industrial type fire at Pfau's Sons Co., Inc. on 8th and Wall Streets.

According to a tweet from Jeffersonville Fire, the fire was under control within 7 minutes of the crew's arrival. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

