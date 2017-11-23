Industrial fire in downtown Jeffersonville under control, officials say

According to a tweet from Jeffersonville Fire, the fire was under control within 7 minutes of crew's arrival. (Source: Jeffersonville FIre Department)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Fire officials are investigating a Thanksgiving Day fire.

Jeffersonville Fire Spokesperson Justin Ames said the call came in at 7:34 p.m. for an industrial type fire at Pfau's Sons Co., Inc. on 8th and Wall Streets.

#JeffFire working a fire at the corner of 8th & Wall streets. PHAU’ & Sons Inc. Fire control within 7 minutes after arrival. No Injuries, No Hazards, Fire is out. Crews are cleaning up. Strong work B Crew. pic.twitter.com/u10bfcwJ8m — Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) November 24, 2017

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

