Medical trial leads to miracle for WAVE Country boy

LEBANON, KY (WAVE) - A Lebanon, Kentucky family is grateful for each day with their child because it almost wasn't possible.

Eli Bright appeared fine at birth but when he was seven-weeks old and appeared to be losing muscular strength, tests confirmed shattering news. Eli was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.

Eli’s mother, Natalie Wheatley, still remembers vividly what the doctor told her.

"He said take him home and love him. There's no cure. There's no treatment. There's nothing. Spend as much time with him as you can,” Natalie said. "He said he's probably got six months to live. And I collapsed."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Study: Babies sleep better when parents share duties

+ LMPD investigating Fern Creek High School threat

+ Stores gearing up for Cyber Monday sales

Natalie and her husband Jesse Bright were already parents to Ava; they couldn’t imagine what they would tell her.

"I was like what did I do wrong. What did I do wrong? I just went numb. You know. Just want him to have a normal life," Jesse said.

Natalie’s mother made a post on a Facebook support page. A few weeks later, they got a call about a gene therapy trial at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Jerry Mendell was looking for children like Eli to replace the gene in his body that's not working with a gene that is working. Eli was one of 15 people chosen for this study.

So far it seems to have worked. Eli got to celebrate his first birthday and didn’t even need respiratory support.

"He blew his first birthday candles out. That's when I knew we're going to be O.K. I think we're going to be O.K.," Natalie said.

Eli is now 3 years old. He still wears a body brace and can't walk. But he can sit up and talk. He also drives his motorized wheelchair as if he's on the NASCAR circuit.

One of his favorite games is to play hide and go seek with his sister and parents.

Eli has been getting support from Hosparus and the Kourageous Kids medical team.

"It gives me a physician a lot of hope where we're going in medicine. But I think the coolest thing it provides families with kids with SMA a lot of hope," Dr. Dustin Dillon, the Medical Director of Kourageous Kids, said.

For Eli’s family, hope is something they almost lost.

"We were this close to having this life torn away. Gave us this whole new outlet that God does give second chances and offers faith and hope,” Natalie said.

Because this is a trial it's unknown if Eli will continue to improve and eventually be able to walk and do other things on his own. The procedure is not yet approved by the FDA but it is in the process.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.