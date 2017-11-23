KSP investigating Breckinridge County hunting death

IRVINGTON, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a Breckinridge County hunting death.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, KSP said they were asked by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officers to respond to a shooting that occurred off JE Haynes Road in Irvington.

According to a press release, Christopher Stone, 43, and Nicholas Lee Ford, 39, were deer hunting when Stone discharged his rifle into an overgrown field surrounded by wood where Ford happened to be standing. Ford was struck in the back.

Ford was taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Breckinridge County Coroner, KSP said.

No word on if any charges will be filed against Stone.

The case remains under investigation.

