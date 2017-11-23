Five Questions on Christmas Trees

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - Now that Thanksgiving is behind us and you are enjoying turkey sandwiches, perhaps you are thinking of decorating for the holidays.

If you are planning to put up a fresh cut tree in your home, one local tree seller is encouraging people to buy early because there’s a nationwide supply shortage and prices are going up.

Scott Tomes, who has worked in the fresh cut tree business since he was a kid, has an old-fashioned Christmas tree lot in Norton Commons selling a variety of trees. It’s located right across from the new Norton Commons North Village.

Here are my five questions with Scott Tomes on Christmas Trees:



1) Why is there a nationwide shortage?

The answer is very simple it’s supply and demand. For several years we had an oversupply of trees from the growers, and prices were relatively low. Up until about 10 years ago, just about anyone was getting into the Christmas tree growing business. Then over the last 10 years a good number these growers got out of the business because they weren’t making a profit, and trees also weren’t being replaced, when these growers got out of the business. So currently we are in the middle of a tree shortage. The shortage of trees is greatest in 5-6’, and 7-8’ range. You have to remember a typical Christmas tree will grow 9 inches a year.



2) Sometimes it seems a tree will lose needles quickly. What can be done to make it last longer?

Make sure you get a fresh cut when purchasing your tree, this will help the tree absorb water in the tree stand. Most important is to make sure your tree is watered daily.



3) What are the things to look for to make sure that a fresh tree is in good condition?

I always look for a tree that has a great shape, full, and straight trunk. I also check and see if the needles are fresh and intact. I know on my lot I personally inspect every tree, using this checklist.



4) How many trees do you put up in your home?

We put up 3 trees, one in our family room, living room, and on the front porch. This year we put a 9’ blackhill spruce in the living room, and a 9’ Fraser fir in the family room. The front porch has a 5 foot Fraser fir.



5) There are so many types of trees. Is there one that you recommend?

Fraser fir is by far the most popular, it has a great smell, and a beautiful shape, plus they are easy to handle. For the last two years I’ve introduced the Canaan fir, and blackhill spruce on my lot, those trees have done very well. I don’t believe they will overtake the Fraser fir, but these two trees are a wonderful option.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.