Animals seized from hotel room, police looking for suspect

A Henderson dog is so skinny, you have to look twice just to make sure that's what you really saw.

This is one of six dogs Henderson County Animal control officials said they found in a local hotel room earlier this month.

There were also five reptiles in there, and one was already dead.

Authorities got an anonymous complaint about the living conditions, and the court later ordered a search and seizure order.

Authorities are hoping you might have information that could lead to an arrest in this case.

Henderson County Animal Control posted this on their Facebook:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Henderson Animal Control.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.