On-line shopping can't compete with the thrill of the hunt

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Black Monday, the big online shopping day, is expected to beat out Black Friday as the biggest shopping day of the year.

Adobe analytics predicts Black Monday online sales this year will make history by outpacing Black Friday sales at brick and mortar stores by more than 20 percent. That doesn't stop people in WAVE Country from lining up in the cold on Thanksgiving night, ready to do some early shopping.

Marcia Hampton Maguire and Jill Biven spent most of the day waiting outside the doors of the Clarksville Target. They did it just to be first in line for the second year in a row.

"It’s for the adventure," Jill Biven said. "It's not really about saving money for us. This is our bonding time and it's more about seeing what all we can get that's on our list."

Marcia Hampton Maguire does not see holiday shopping as a choice between standing in line versus shopping online.

"Actually we do both," she said. "We sit here and do online while we're waiting."

Biven and Maguire chanted the store owner’s name as he opened the doors for Thanksgiving night sales. A long line of customers followed them in.

Many waiting outside the Clarksville Target said they enjoy the camaraderie and have fun socializing; some ordered pizza while Starbucks delivered hot chocolate.

Tiffany and Eric Copple came prepared with chairs and blankets. This year marks the eighth or ninth time they’ve waiting for store doors to open.

"We always start at Target. So, but yeah we've been doing it a long time," Tiffany said.

"Kind of a tradition," Eric added.

"It's our date night," Tiffany said.

