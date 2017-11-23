Jeffersonville Christmas tree lot faces traffic, tree shortage

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - On 10th Street in Jeffersonville construction has tormented drivers for months. Some business owners were told it would be done around Thanksgiving but the traffic barriers remain.

John Martin, owner of Martins Christmas Trees, has been in the Christmas tree business for 49 years. This year, Martin's business is facing more than one obstacle.

"I just hope people can find us and will fight with the traffic to get in here," Martin said.

For several months traffic has made it hard to turn into the parking lot where Martin is located. That's not the only setback. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, there is a national shortage of Christmas trees.

"We went up roughly five dollars a tree this year," Martin said.

The tighter Christmas tree supply due to fewer trees being planted seven to ten years ago. During that time there was an excess of trees, pushing prices down and forcing growers to leave the business.

Anthony Grubbs said he and his family lucked out finding a tree on Thanksgiving: "Everywhere else they have been dingy looking."

Martin said he bought around 2,500 trees this Christmas season; that is a little less than years past.

"It's going to be years before the farmers get caught up growing the trees," Martin said.

Grubbs said he didn't notice a price increase and driving on 10th street on Thanksgiving meant little traffic.



"I always look for the biggest tree I can find, and that is what we found here," Grubbs said.

