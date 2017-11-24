Two people hurt in NKY house fire

Two people were taken to the hospital with burns following an early morning house fire Friday.

It happened in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue in Dayton around 5:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Bellevue-Dayton Fire officials.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

One of the victims was the homeowner, who was pulled from the house by a neighbor.

"He kind of kicked in the door, and just went in and grabbed the guy and pulled him to safety," said neighbor Samantha Jarboe.

It took crews about 10 minutes to put out the flames.

"It was pretty bad," said Jarboe.

An investigative team was at the scene working to determine the cause.

