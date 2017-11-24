More than 1,000 lose power in Marshall County, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

More than 1,000 lose power in Marshall County, KY

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Crews responded to an electrical outage in Marshall County, Kentucky on Nov. 24 around noon.

The outage affected about 1,095 members. Crews were working to restore service.

Repair crews think the cause was a failed breaker. They switched off the substation to do repairs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly