WAVE Country shoppers out in full force for Black Friday

Those first in line were there to pick up half off angler jackets and 9mm ammunition. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Despite chilly temperatures, shoppers lined up outside Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville starting at 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.

Those first in line were there to pick up half off angler jackets and 9mm ammunition.

"Nine mm 40 rounds for like 20 bucks," shopper Rebecca Sharp said. "Don't have a 9 mm but I'm going to be prepared!"

Once inside Bass Pro Shops, there was one more line to tackle; gun sales. According to store manager Mike Benningfield, the gun deals and apparel seemed to have most shoppers excited.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LIST: Top 50 Black Friday deals from major retailers

+ WAVE Country store hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday



Two hundred employees were scheduled to work at Bass Pro Shops on Black Friday but Benningfield said most of the preparations are done the night before.

"We're open Thanksgiving so there's a lot of prep work on Thanksgiving so we have all day to get all the merchandise out before Friday morning and that helps a lot," Benningfield said.

Once customers checked out, they said the wait was worth it.

"I'm pretty tired but I am thankful for it. I woke up at four and drove over from across the river. Made me a cup of coffee and came on," the first customer through the line said.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.