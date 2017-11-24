Man charged with murder in 2-year-old's death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man has been charged with murder in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

The mother’s boyfriend, Erin Smith-Spencer, 21, was taken into custody after Ilena Harris was found unresponsive at a home in the 3200 block of Springfield Drive on Nov. 22, according to Louisville Metro police.

An autopsy was performed on Ilena Friday and her death was ruled as a homicide. Jefferson County Deputy coroner Scott Russ said she died of multiple inflicted blunt force injuries.

Smith-Spencer was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4.

