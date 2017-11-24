John Boel welcomes grandson on Thanksgiving Day - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel is now a grandfather!

Boel’s daughter Kelsey and her husband Adam welcomed a 9-pound 5-ounce boy named Josiah into the world on Thanksgiving.

