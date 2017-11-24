Reserves lead No. 4 Louisville to record setting victory

By STEVE BITTENBENDER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kylee Shook scored a career-high 21 points and fellow reserve Bionca Dunham also had career highs of 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead No. 4 Louisville to a 115-51 rout of Murray State on Friday.

The Cardinals (6-0) scored a school record for points in the victory.

Sam Fuehring scored a layup four seconds into the game to give Louisville a lead it would not relinquish, and by the time the second quarter started, coach Jeff Walz had given playing time to all 11 of his healthy players.

The reserves, who combined for 76 points, led the way for the Cardinals, who were up 57-22 at halftime. All 11 Cardinals got on the court by the start of the second quarter, and nine of them scored in the first quarter.

Louisville outrebounded its in-state foes by a 58-26 margin and forced 26 turnovers. The Racers (1-4) shot just 29.5 percent for the game.

Twice previously, the Cardinals had scored 109 points in a game. That last time occurred against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 18, 1996

Murray State: One bright note for the Racers, picked to finish eighth in the Ohio Valley Conference, was the play of Abria Gulledge. The 6-foot junior finished with 18 points.

Louisville: The Cardinals had a five-day layoff between games, and Walz had given his players a couple days off a week-long stretch that featured wins over three ranked teams and another team that reached the NCAA Tournament last season. Louisville showed no signs of rust as they used a 16-2 first quarter run to take command of the game.

Murray State: The Racers return to action on Wednesday when they host East Tennessee State.

Louisville: The Cardinals don't play again until next Thursday, when they begin a two-game road trip. That's when they'll play at Indiana in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge before venturing to South Dakota State on Sunday

