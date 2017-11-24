Derrick Rose leaves Cavaliers to handle "personal matter"

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - Injured point guard Derrick Rose has been excused from the Cavaliers to handle a personal matter.
A team spokesman said Friday that Rose, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury, has not been with the team since Wednesday and there is no timetable on when he'll return.
ESPN is reporting that the former league MVP is "re-evaluating his future in the NBA."
Rose has played in just seven games this season and has been slowed by a left ankle injury sustained on Oct. 20 in Milwaukee. He's averaging 14.3 points per game in his first season with Cleveland.
Rose's career has been slowed by knee injuries. He sat out the 2012-13 season and played only 10 games the following year due to injury.
He signed a one-year, $2.1 million contract this summer with Cleveland to be the team's backup point guard but was rushed into a starting role as Isaiah Thomas is out with a hip injury.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
