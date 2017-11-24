Louisville shops looking forward to Small Business Saturday

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

Gaming market explodes for $91 billion in 2016, led by mobile and PC games

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Black Friday and Cyber Monday have taken over, it seems, when it comes to shopping for Christmas.

Stuck in the middle, is Small Business Saturday. The holiday hustle and bustle is not just reserved for big box stores.

Whether it's NuLu shops or New Albany's Dress and Dwell, owners are ready for Small Business Saturday.

"It's been a great start to the season so far," Dress and Dwell owner Amanda Mulvene said. "You know, what we try to do is some different things to make it more enjoyable for our customers."

Her customers are getting donuts, plus scratch-off discounts.

Around the corner, the co-owner of men's retailer Him, told us Small Business Saturday is their busiest day to showcase customer service and specialty items.

"We do try to have one-of-a-kind items like this Naketano," Ross Wallace said. "We are one of the few people that sell that."

On WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, LIBA, the Louisville Independent Business Association said buying local keeps 50% of the money in town, as opposed to just 14% when you buy from chain stores.

Nanz and Kraft will sell you Gourmet fruit and wine boxes, Heine Brothers will put mugs and coffee under your tree. Aaron Ulrich's Treehouse Artisans and Merchants in Dorsey Plaza has 75 local artists selling gifts, like a brick and mortar Etsy store.

"It's locally sourced, handmade, Ulrich said. "And, if you're the type of person who wants to support a small business at Treehouse Artisans and Merchants, you're literally supporting two because there's the business owner and then there's the 75 artists."

In West Louisville, owners of Blue Palm Accessories at 20th and Broadway said Small Business Saturday is their chance to sell neighbors on unique purses and jewelry.

"We say come out and just view us and see what we have to offer," Regina Whitlow said.

If you shop November 25 at the more than 900 LIBA stores, grab an information packet at the store and take a picture of your receipts from purchases. Each receipt equals one entry for a chance at a $1000 dollar gift card giveaway.

