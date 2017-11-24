Cards' Fitzgerald fined $24K for crackback block vs. Texans

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear). Atlanta Falcons' Levine Toilolo (80) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Seattle Seahawks' Earl Thomas in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) smiles on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston.

By The Associated Press



NEW YORK (AP) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been fined $24,309 for an illegal crackback block against the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Fitzgerald was assessed a 15-yard penalty after Adrian Peterson was stopped for no gain on the play, which occurred midway through the first quarter of the Cardinals' 31-21 loss in Houston.

Seattle safety Earl Thomas was also docked $24,309 for his hit on Atlanta's Levine Toilolo, who caught a touchdown pass to give the Falcons a 31-20 lead in the third quarter last Monday night. Thomas was penalized for hitting Toilolo in the helmet with his shoulder in the end zone.

Kansas City linebacker Terrance Smith was fined the same amount for his blindside helmet-to-helmet hit on Giants long snapper Zak DeOssie during a punt return late in the second quarter of New York's 12-9 win.

