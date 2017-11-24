LMPD officer makes new friend, finds lost dog's family

LMPD Officer Cody Pfeiffer helped reunite a dog with its family on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook/LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer had quite an encounter on Thanksgiving.

Cody Pfeiffer made friends with a dog named Simba and helped reunite the pup with its family.

LMPD posted Pfeiffer's story on their Facebook page.

