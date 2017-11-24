Indiana wins third straight with 87-67 win over EMU

By COREY ELLIOT

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Robert Johnson scored 18 points, Josh Newkirk added 17 and Indiana won its third straight with a 87-67 victory over Eastern Michigan on Friday.

Indiana used a 19-3 run, highlighted by Justin Smith's fast-break dunk, over a six-minute stretch in the second half to put Eastern Michigan away.

Freddie McSwain Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (4-2), while De'Ron Davis scored 11 points.

Elijah Minnie had 20 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Michigan (4-1).

Despite a four-minute scoreless drought, EMU had a brief four-point lead in the first half and was within five points, 42-37, of Indiana at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles' next five opponents have a combined record of 10-13. Eastern Michigan won't play another Power 5 team until it travels to Syracuse on Dec. 27th.

Indiana: After losing its season opener to Indiana State and a tough road loss at then-No. 23 Seton Hall, Indiana needed to string some wins together in order to create momentum before hosting top-ranked Duke on Nov. 29th.

BACK IN ACTION

Indiana's Collin Hartman took the floor for the first time this season. Hartman, a fifth-year senior who is an Indianapolis native and fan-favorite among his fellow students, suffered a knee injury in September 2016 that required surgery. Just prior to this season, Hartman suffered a minor injury that sidelined him in each of Indiana's opening five contests. Hartman played just six minutes against EMU and scored three points.

HOT AND COLD

Minnie scored 17 points in the first half, with four of his five baskets coming from beyond the 3-point line. He had just three points the second half.

UP NEXT

Indiana will try to upset No. 1 Duke on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Eastern Michigan will visit South Florida on Monday.

