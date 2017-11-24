Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Arlington 61
Randolph Southern 34, Winchester 33
Twin Lakes 74, Kankakee Valley 41
|Paris Tournament
Rockville 61, Chrisman, Ill. 50
S. Vermillion 55, Rockville 48
S. Vermillion 41, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 37
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomington South 62, Indpls Tech 25
Carmel 58, Hamilton Southeastern 44
E. Chicago Central 65, Gary West 38
Eastside 48, Montpelier, Ohio 32
Ft. Wayne North 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19
Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, DeKalb 34
Jac-Cen-Del 56, Batesville 38
Jay Co. 82, Woodlan 39
New Prairie 44, S. Bend Riley 43
Pendleton Hts. 51, Shelbyville 42
Rushville 59, Seymour 56
S. Adams 46, Bluffton 38
Scottsburg 47, Brownstown 38
Shenandoah 44, Frankton 33
Union Co. 41, Union City 38
Westview 69, Prairie Hts. 41
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.