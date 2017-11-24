Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Arlington 61

Randolph Southern 34, Winchester 33

Twin Lakes 74, Kankakee Valley 41

Paris Tournament

Rockville 61, Chrisman, Ill. 50

S. Vermillion 55, Rockville 48

S. Vermillion 41, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomington South 62, Indpls Tech 25

Carmel 58, Hamilton Southeastern 44

E. Chicago Central 65, Gary West 38

Eastside 48, Montpelier, Ohio 32

Ft. Wayne North 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19

Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, DeKalb 34

Jac-Cen-Del 56, Batesville 38

Jay Co. 82, Woodlan 39

New Prairie 44, S. Bend Riley 43

Pendleton Hts. 51, Shelbyville 42

Rushville 59, Seymour 56

S. Adams 46, Bluffton 38

Scottsburg 47, Brownstown 38

Shenandoah 44, Frankton 33

Union Co. 41, Union City 38

Westview 69, Prairie Hts. 41

