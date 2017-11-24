Ohmer's late three propels WKU to 63-61 win over SMU

Western Kentucky University men's basketball coach Ray Harper has resigned, and three players were suspended from the team, according to a news release from the school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Jake Ohmer hit a 3-pointer with 4.5 seconds left to help Western Kentucky beat SMU 63-61 in Friday's fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.



The freshman's 3 capped a comeback from 10 down in the final 10:22 for the Hilltoppers (4-2). The Mustangs (5-2) had a final chance after a timeout, with Ben Emelogu taking an inbounds pass and racing up the court to launch a long, leaning 3-pointer.



The shot bounced off the rim at the horn.



Lamonte Bearden scored 12 of his 14 points after halftime for Western Kentucky, which shot 46 percent and scored 15 points off turnovers. The HIlltoppers were coming off an upset of No. 18 Purdue in Thursday's consolation bracket after an opening-round loss to No. 5 Villanova.



Ethan Chargois scored 21 points for SMU, which upset No. 2 Arizona on Thursday night after an opening-round loss to Northern Iowa.



___



More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

