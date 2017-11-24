Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Beechwood 63, Campbellsville 7
Raceland 17, Pikeville 14
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Danville 43, Glasgow 0
Mayfield 21, Lou. Christian Academy 14
Class 3A=
Semifinal=
Boyle Co. 14, Elizabethtown 7
Corbin 21, Lou. Central 20
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Franklin-Simpson 42, Collins 38
Johnson Central 43, Wayne Co. 24
Class 5A=
Semifinal=
Cov. Catholic 43, South Warren 7
Madison Southern 27, Harlan Co. 20
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Lou. St. Xavier 48, Scott Co. 35
Lou. Trinity 49, Central Hardin 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.