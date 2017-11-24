Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Beechwood 63, Campbellsville 7

Raceland 17, Pikeville 14

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Danville 43, Glasgow 0

Mayfield 21, Lou. Christian Academy 14

Class 3A=

Semifinal=

Boyle Co. 14, Elizabethtown 7

Corbin 21, Lou. Central 20

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Franklin-Simpson 42, Collins 38

Johnson Central 43, Wayne Co. 24

Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Cov. Catholic 43, South Warren 7

Madison Southern 27, Harlan Co. 20

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Lou. St. Xavier 48, Scott Co. 35

Lou. Trinity 49, Central Hardin 3

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

