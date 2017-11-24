Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson 71, Lapel 67
Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Arlington 61
Gary Roosevelt 57, E. Chicago Central 56
Hebron 72, Kouts 53
Randolph Southern 34, Winchester 33
Traders Point Christian 87, Columbus Christian 20
Tri-County 50, Rensselaer 40
Twin Lakes 74, Kankakee Valley 41
Whiting 73, Hammond Clark 69
|Paris Tournament
S. Vermillion 55, Rockville 48
|Third Place
Rockville 61, Chrisman, Ill. 50
|Championship
S. Vermillion 41, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 37
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beech Grove 68, Indpls Scecina 39
Bloomington South 62, Indpls Tech 25
Carmel 58, Hamilton Southeastern 44
Chesterton 56, Lake Central 51
E. Chicago Central 65, Gary West 38
Eastside 48, Montpelier, Ohio 32
Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Columbia City 35
Ft. Wayne North 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19
Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, DeKalb 34
Jac-Cen-Del 56, Batesville 38
Jay Co. 82, Woodlan 39
LaPorte 49, Crown Point 48
New Prairie 44, S. Bend Riley 43
Pendleton Hts. 51, Shelbyville 42
Portage 53, Michigan City 47
Rushville 59, Seymour 56
S. Adams 46, Bluffton 38
Scottsburg 47, Brownstown 38
Shenandoah 44, Frankton 33
Union Co. 41, Union City 38
W. Noble 62, Fremont 50
Westview 69, Prairie Hts. 41
