Friday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson 71, Lapel 67

Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Arlington 61

Gary Roosevelt 57, E. Chicago Central 56

Hebron 72, Kouts 53

Randolph Southern 34, Winchester 33

Traders Point Christian 87, Columbus Christian 20

Tri-County 50, Rensselaer 40

Twin Lakes 74, Kankakee Valley 41

Whiting 73, Hammond Clark 69

Paris Tournament

S. Vermillion 55, Rockville 48

Third Place

Rockville 61, Chrisman, Ill. 50

Championship

S. Vermillion 41, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Beech Grove 68, Indpls Scecina 39

Bloomington South 62, Indpls Tech 25

Carmel 58, Hamilton Southeastern 44

Chesterton 56, Lake Central 51

E. Chicago Central 65, Gary West 38

Eastside 48, Montpelier, Ohio 32

Ft. Wayne Luers 44, Columbia City 35

Ft. Wayne North 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 19

Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, DeKalb 34

Jac-Cen-Del 56, Batesville 38

Jay Co. 82, Woodlan 39

LaPorte 49, Crown Point 48

New Prairie 44, S. Bend Riley 43

Pendleton Hts. 51, Shelbyville 42

Portage 53, Michigan City 47

Rushville 59, Seymour 56

S. Adams 46, Bluffton 38

Scottsburg 47, Brownstown 38

Shenandoah 44, Frankton 33

Union Co. 41, Union City 38

W. Noble 62, Fremont 50

Westview 69, Prairie Hts. 41

