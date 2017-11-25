1 shot, killed in Louisville's east end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Louisville.

According to MetroSafe, the call came in just after 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Heafer Road, near La Grange Road.

The shooting victim, a black male who police said appeared to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other people were in the home when it happened, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

