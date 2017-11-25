Messi signs new contract with Barcelona through 2021

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after receiving his fourth Golden Shoe award for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov 24, 2017. Messi scored 37 goals in the Spanish league ...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Barcelona says Lionel Messi has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Spanish club through 2021.

The 30-year-old Messi's former contract was set to finish in the summer of 2018.

The club says that the new contract includes a buyout clause of 700 million euros (835 million dollars).

The Argentine received his fourth Golden Shoe award on Friday for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.