Stores gearing up for Cyber Monday sales

So far in November, experts said $33 billion dollars has been spent online, up nearly 18% from last year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's all about the big deals this time of year. While some will be heading out on the weekend to check things off their list, others will whip out the credit card for Cyber Monday.

Americans have already spent about $3.5 billion online shopping on Black Friday. Big spending hit a few speed bumps on Friday; Macy's credit card system slowed to a crawl. The retail chain blamed a glitch on "overcapacity" causing long lines at the register. Macy's said it has fully resolved the problems.

Online shopping was so popular at Lowe's that the website experienced multiple outages. So far in November, experts said $33 billion dollars has been spent online, up nearly 18% from last year. New data shows that more than 60% of all online shopping now occurs on mobile devices.

"What we're really seeing is a generational difference in how we like to shop," financial expert Lauren Lyons Cole said. "That's going to continue to grow, and retailers are gonna have to adapt if they expect to make it in the long run."

More than 6700 brick and mortar retailers shut down in 2017; several of them in WAVE Country.

Amazon has become shoppers' number one destination. However, traditional retailers aren't giving up as they clog customers email in-boxes with aggressive sales through Cyber Monday. It's expected to be the largest online shopping day ever with $ 6.6 billion in sales. Walmart and Target are also releasing their Cyber Monday discounts to counter the Amazon effect.

Experts warn online holiday shopping is also prime time for scammers. Shoppers should beware of scammers who can make fake websites look like the real ones. Consumers are also advised to be on the lookout for fake apps that aim to steal personal information or even extort money. While shopping online, experts recommend that shoppers use sites with an "https" connection and lock symbol since those which just "http" are much more vulnerable to attacks.

