Crews battle fire in McMahan apartment building

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a McMahan apartment complex.

The fire was reported near Hikes Lane and El Patio Place around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe confirmed that rescues were conducted.

It's unknown how many people were inside the building at the time of the fire.

