Fatal crash shuts down Champions Trace Lane

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Watterson Park neighborhood.

LMPD said they were called to a crash in the 1200 block of Champions Trace Lane around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Initial investigations revealed that a Hispanic male was driving a GMC SUV west on Champions Trace Lane when he drove off the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and tree.

LMPD confirmed the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

The road is expected to be shut down for around 2 hours while police investigate.

