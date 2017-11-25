Fatal crash shuts down Champions Trace Lane - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Watterson Park neighborhood.

LMPD said they were called to a crash in the 1200 block of Champions Trace Lane around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Initial investigations revealed that a Hispanic male was driving a GMC SUV west on Champions Trace Lane when he drove off the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and tree. 

LMPD confirmed the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating. 

The road is expected to be shut down for around 2 hours while police investigate. 

