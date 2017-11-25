Heisman winner Jackson involved in Louisville-Kentucky brawl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Heisman Trophy quarterback Lamar Jackson of Louisville scuffled with a Kentucky linebacker in the first quarter Saturday - the second time in four seasons these rivals brawled.

The junior quarterback was knocked out of bounds on a 9-yard run by Wildcats cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. at Kentucky's 1. Jackson got up and bumped linebacker Jordan Jones. The two players exchanged shoves before falling and scuffling, clearing both benches.

Officials penalized both schools for unsportsmanlike conduct. Jackson and Louisville running back Malik Williams were cited for the Cardinals, while Jones and Johnson were penalized.

Louisville scored several plays later for a 14-0 lead. The 2014 game in Louisville featured a pregame shoving match at midfield and involved assistant coaches.

