Alexander-Walker's 18 carries Hokies past Morehead St 96-63

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 points to pace Virginia Tech in a 96-63 victory over Morehead State on Saturday.

Alexander-Walker hit 7 of 9 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, for the Hokies (5-1), who hit better than 55 percent from the floor for the fifth time this season. Virginia Tech, which hit seven of its first 10 shots and never trailed, finished at 57.4 percent (31 of 54).

Justin Bibbs added 15 points for the Hokies, who also got strong performances from Kerry Blackshear Jr. (13 points and nine rebounds) and Ahmed Hill (12 points).

Djimon Henson led Morehead State (1-4) with 17 points. The Eagles were plagued by 20 turnovers, which led to 25 Virginia Tech points.

The Hokies used a 14-0 run early in the half to break open the game, with Blackshear Jr. scoring six of those points. Virginia Tech also got it done on defense, holding the Eagles scoreless on 10 consecutive possessions during that stretch.

The Hokies led by as many as 28 in the first half, shooting 65.4 percent from the floor (17 of 26). The Eagles shot just 35.7 percent (10 of 28), committed nine turnovers and trailed 51-23 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Morehead State: The Eagles are rebuilding under Preston Spradlin, who is in his first year as the head coach after serving as the interim head coach for much of last season. Morehead State's roster features no seniors and 10 new players from a year ago, but the Eagles have some intriguing pieces, namely Henson, a sophomore whose 17 points were a season high.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies haven't played the toughest of schedules in the early going, but they continue to score in bunches. They entered the game as the highest-scoring team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, averaging 103.2 points per game and did little to hurt that by scoring 96. They now have scored at least 95 points in five of their six games.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: The Eagles travel to Conway, Arkansas, to play Central Arkansas on Monday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies return to action Tuesday night with a home game against Iowa as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.