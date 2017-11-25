No. 8 Ohio State loses JT Barrett in 3rd quarter at Michigan

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is sacked by Michigan linebacker Mike McCray (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

By Larry Lage

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett says he was injured before the Michigan game Saturday when someone on the sideline made contact with his right leg while he was warming up.

Barrett left the game in the third quarter, limping off the field. Dwayne Haskins relieved Barrett and helped lead the Buckeyes to a 31-20 victory against Michigan.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was livid after the game and called an investigation.

"Too many people on the sideline," Meyer said. "I'm so angry right now."

Barrett said his knee twisted when someone tried to squeeze by him and it aggravated a problem he has been playing with. It did not keep him from starting, but after a run in the third quarter he stayed down on the field and grabbed his right knee. He limped off the field and toward the locker room.

Barrett was 3 of 8 for 30 yards with a touchdown and ran 15 times for 67 yards and another score. He went out with Michigan leading 20-14 in the third.

